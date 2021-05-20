COVID-19 Vaccinations

Everyone must register once

Everyone in B.C. must register with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system once. This includes:

Seniors and Indigenous people who booked dose 1 through their health authority before April 6

People who got dose 1 of AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD at a local pharmacy

People who got dose 1 at a workplace clinic, community outreach clinic or whole of community clinic

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable

Frontline workers who got dose 1 with the priority populations program

Registration makes sure we have your current email and phone number, so we can contact you to book dose 1 or dose 2. Spread the word and help your friends and family complete their registration, book an appointment and get the vaccine.

Register here: www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/



Vaccines used in Canada are safe and effective

Vaccines (including the COVID-19 vaccines) are developed to meet the highest standards and are continually monitored for safety and effectiveness.

Watch this video to learn more:



Dose 2 appointments

You’ll get your second dose about 16 weeks after the first dose. If you registered on the province’s Get Vaccinated website, you’ll be notified automatically when it’s time for your second dose.

If you got your first dose before the provincial registration system was available, you need to register now at Get Vaccinated. That way, you’re in the system and you’ll get that notification when it’s time for your second dose.

Note: If you signed up with a pharmacy or with your local health unit, this is not the same as registering with the provincial system. You should still register now at Get Vaccinated.



Dawson Creek community member Claudette Huber shares why she got the jab:

“I got my vaccine because it’s for the greater good of everybody. I believe in hope and I think it’s the socially responsible thing to do. As Canadian Sioux artist Maxine Noel says, ‘Only in unity will there be hope for the future’.”

Thank you for sharing your photo and words Claudette!

For more information on how to get a vaccine, visit northernhealth.ca/health-topics/covid-19-vaccine-plan.



Provincial restrictions are still in place

Provincial restrictions are in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Some restrictions are made by the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) under the Public Health Act and others are made under the Emergency Program Act (EPA). Most orders can be enforced by police and compliance and enforcement officials.

Stay up to date with topics like:

Mental health resources:

We know for many that this continues to be a unique and trying time. These resources can provide tips for managing COVID-19 stress, anxiety, and depression.

⦁ Managing COVID-19 Stress, Anxiety, & Depression: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/mental-health-substance-use/managing-covid-stress

⦁ COVID-19 and Anxiety: www.heretohelp.bc.ca/infosheet/covid-19-and-anxiety



If you need help:

Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre

Provides confidential, non-judgmental, free emotional support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including thoughts of suicide.

Call 604-872-3311 (Greater Vancouver)

crisiscentre.bc.ca

The KUU-US Crisis Response Service

Provides 24/7 culturally-aware crisis support to Indigenous Peoples in B.C.

Call 1-800-588-8717

kuu-uscrisisline.ca

Find more trusted COVID-19 information on the Northern Health website at www.northernhealth.ca/health-topics/coronavirus-information-covid-19

Website: www.northernhealth.ca