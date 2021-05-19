Award winning Smithers musician Alex Cuba is set to release a new album on Friday (May 21).

Mendo was written and recorded at his home in Smithers but features musicians from around the world.

According to Cuba, the writing process for the album was interesting and intense.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic made this album different compared to others due to not being able to go to the studio.

“It was an album that came from the necessity of it that a musician has to create and making the impossible possible so, different things came out of me while making this album,” Cuba said.

He added that he learned new things while creating the album like recording himself and production.

Cuba’s album features a variety of collaborations with artists from around the world like Lila Downs and Gilberto Santa Rosa.

He added collaborating during the pandemic was fairly easy.

Cuba also said he enjoyed creating an album from his home community.

“I am a better musician, producer and singer because I took a stand to do that from my house and now I have engineers telling me I don’t have to go to a studio again,” He said.

According to Cuba, the album will only be available digitally.

The album will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday.

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff