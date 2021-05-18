The province has gone five days straight of seeing under 500 COVID-19 cases per day after seeing 411 cases today (Tuesday).

This is the lowest daily case count since March 8th, while only eight of the new cases were found in the North.

Northern Health’s active case count saw a pretty substantial drop, falling to 122 from yesterday’s (Monday) count of 146.

Meanwhile, 7 people are in hospital in the region while 3 are in ICU.

There are now 4,890 active cases in the province, while 360 people are in hospital, 127 of whom are in ICU.

Two more people have died as BC’s death toll is now 1,650.

So far, 2,566,936 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 131,837 of which are second doses.

“The more people who get vaccinated, the safer we all are, which is why we want to break the record books on immunizations in our province,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry, “Whether you are in northern B.C., the Okanagan, Vancouver Island or the Tri-Cities, the simple step of getting immunized will allow us to start to slowly ease the restrictions we have in place.”

She added first doses are underway and the second doses will be coming soon.

“With a large, steady vaccine supply and an assurance that most people have their first dose, we will be able to look at how we may be able to accelerate delivery of second doses. We’re monitoring this closely and will have more to share in early June.”

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +8 (7,473)

Interior Health: +69 (11,817)

Fraser Health: +285 (80,589)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +37 (33,586)

Island Health: +12 (4,953)