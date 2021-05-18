(Map supplied by Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources)

Heavy rainfall and frost-related damage will mean most industrial vehicles won’t have access to forest service roads in the Omineca Region.

It is to prevent further deterioration of road surfaces and to keep motorists safe.

Traffic on all forest service roads (FSRs) within the Omineca Natural Resource Region was restricted to use by vehicles under 3,500 kilograms as of midnight on May 6th.

Drivers should avoid using these roads until road conditions improve.

This includes the three Natural Resource Districts in Mackenzie, the Stuart Nechako, and Prince George.

However, the use of these roads is still allowed for the following purposes:

* road maintenance

* tree planting

* recreational vehicle use (but not recommended, due to poor road conditions)

* grocery, fuel, and other essential deliveries to communities

* activities associated with preparing for and responding to wildfires

In addition, the Chief 200 and Moldowan FSR’s are closed to all vehicle traffic at this time.

A full map of the Omineca Natural Resource Region can be found here.