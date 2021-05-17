BC saw 1,360 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 47 of which were found in the North as the region now has 140 active cases.

Fri-Sat – +443

Sat-Sun – +493

Last 24 Hours – +424

Dr.Bonnie Henry says it is important that BC residents adhere to provincial guidelines as we head into the long weekend.

“We are not yet ready to make any changes to the provincial health orders this week,” said Henry, “It is important this week to stay the course.”

There are now 5,021 active cases in BC while 350 people are in hospital, the lowest this number has been since April 10th, while 132 people are in ICU.

14 more people passed away from the virus over the weekend, most of the deaths were people 60+, however, one person in their 50’s passed away while another person in their 40’s passed.

Three more people died in Northern Health over the weekend, as the region’s death toll is now 146.

In total, 1,648 people have died from COVID-19 in BC.

Now, over 55% of BC’s eligible population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as over 2.5 million doses have been administered, 3% of which have been second doses.

About 55.8% of BC residents above the age of 18 have now been vaccinated, 86% of people over 70 have received their first dose of a vaccine, 82% of those 60+ and 77% of those 50+ and 70% of those over 40 have received a vaccine.

Over the next week, BC is expecting to receive 276,120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 142,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Henry touched on the usage of AstraZeneca in BC’s vaccine rollout plan, noting that the province has about 20,000 doses in remaining stock that are being saved for second doses, they expire at the end of June.

Meanwhile, BC’s Health Minister Adrian Dix urged BC residents to encourage friends and family to get vaccinated.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +47 (7,465)

Interior Health: +126 (11,748)

Fraser Health: +861 (80,304)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +291 (33,549)

Island Health: +36 (4,941)