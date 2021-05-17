The return to in-class instruction at UNBC will be a little easier for students this fall.

UNBC is joining the likes of UBC, the University of Alberta, and McGill in deciding against the proof of vaccination requirement for anyone who attends.

Interim President, Dr. Geoff Payne isn’t surprised this has become a point of contention for post-secondary institutions.

“There are areas that have been a topic of interest and right now it is the vaccines. If you recall back in the early days (of the pandemic) it was masks and the physical distancing. UNBC has always taken the approach to follow the guidelines of the provincial health office.”

“UNBC is following the advice of Immunize BC of which, there are no vaccines in Canada that are mandatory. With that said, we are highly recommending anyone who is eligible in our community to go and get their vaccine.”

Payne is also uplifted over the fact more and more of the general population are getting jabbed. Over 55% of BC’s 18+ population has received the first dose.

“Just in the last few weeks alone, you can see the increase in vaccines that are made available, the decreasing in the age requirements and the government has said by the end of June, early July everybody that is eligible will have received their first dose and by the end of August, everyone will have received their second dose.”

Payne mentioned UNBC is planning for a safe return to class this fall but the final details have yet to be finalized.

In the United States, dozens of universities have opted to require proof of vaccination, including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell, and Northeastern.