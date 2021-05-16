Riders Up!

Vanderhoof jockey Corrine Andros is taking her talents to Century Mile Racetrack in Edmonton for the 2021 horse racing season.

She is back in the saddle after taking a year off following the birth of her child.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Andros mentioned her career has spanned across the globe.

“I was lucky enough to be invited as an apprentice to Poland, Abu Dhabi, and Morocco as well as Sacramento (California). I have also taken myself to Florida, Arizona. I have kind of been all over the place and then I went out east to Ajax (Downs) and Woodbine (Racetrack).”

“I remember Poland had the most beautiful racetrack I have ever seen. It was bigger than a mile, it was a grass track and it was just absolutely beautiful. Abu Dhabi was amazing as well. I was there for about a month actually and I galloped for one of the top trainers getting on Arabian horses. That was incredible too.”

The life of a jockey is often demanding and requires an impeccable amount of commitment. Andros’s schedule consists of working or exercising 10-13 horses per day, six days a week.

Growing up in northern BC, Andros knew from a young age that she wanted to ride horses as an occupation.

“I started riding when I was born pretty much. My family had horses growing up as I was blessed enough to have that. I always wanted to be a jockey but I didn’t know anything about it because I wasn’t around racetracks but of course you watch movies like Seabiscuit so I thought that was pretty cool.”

“My sister taught me to ride as a kid and my mom actually wanted to be a jockey as well, which I didn’t even know until I started. They were always super supportive of what I wanted to do and they helped me get there for sure.”

While Andros has ridden at many tracks, she cut her teeth at Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver riding for trainers like Dino Condilenios.

“I love Hastings. It’s kind of home for me. I have a lot of good friends there and I love riding there. It was a lot of fun and a great place to start.”

Andros’ best year came in 2014 amassing $302,484 in earnings while entering the winner’s circle on 18 occasions.

When she is not riding in a competitive race, making the trek to Florida to help train many of the younger horses coming up is always fun.

“I get on two-year-olds down there for different trainers and to stay fit, keep my head in the game, and relax.”

The 29-year-old graduated from the Exercise Riding and Jockey Training Program from Olds College.

The racing season at Century Mile has been temporarily delayed due to updated COVID-19 protocols implemented by Alberta Health Services.