The Breakfast Club at Fort Saint James Secondary School can breathe a little easier.

They are the latest group to receive a $5000 donation from the Co-op Community Foundation.

“The breakfast program has increased our student attendance, enhanced their learning by meeting a basic need, and allowed for an opportunity for students and staff to interact in a positive way while eating a delicious nutritious meal together,” added Shelley Leatherdale, Vice Principal. “Without the generous donations this program would not be possible, so we are grateful to all that contribute to making this happen.”

The funding will ensure students at the high school have access to nutritious food during the most important meal of the day.

“Making sure that kids are fed is an important social responsibility,” said Bud Pye, President of the Four Rivers Co-op Board of Directors. “Supporting programs such as this breakfast program will help level the playing field so that all students can have the best chance of success.”