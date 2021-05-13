Fort Saint James Mayor Bob Motion is gravely concerned over the number of overdoses in the community.

An alert was issued by the district’s RCMP Detachment this week after emergency crews responded to numerous overdoses.

Crews attended two calls for service in one day at the same house, resulting in one death.

The matter is now under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.

Motion told Vista Radio an issue like this hits pretty close to home for rural communities like theirs.

“You might not know that person directly but you are only one person removed from someone who knew that person. That’s how it hits us a lot harder in a place like this because in a city like Prince George there are more people obviously and less of a direct connection.”

“I know who to phone in whatever community if I had to make a connection. That’s the hardest in a small town like this.”

All told the Fort Saint James area, which includes the municipality, rural areas along with several First Nations communities like Nak’azdli, Yekooche, Binche, Tl’azt’en, Middle River, and Takla Lake is approximately 4,500 people.

In addition, the December closure of the district’s cold weather shelter – the Key Resource Centre was a major blow.

“The isolation and the lack of a social connection certainly would be very difficult to deal with on a mental basis and we are seeing the results of that. It’s frightening,” added Motion.

However, Motion does give thanks to fellow councillor and longtime Dr. Paul Stent who has gone above and beyond when informing residents about overdoses and COVID-19.

“He’s done a very good job of keeping us informed not only the council but the community as a whole right through this COVID matter and certainly through the local issue of overdoses.”

Northern Health continues to have the highest death rate out of all the health authorities in BC at 56.7 per 100,000 residents – 12 points ahead of Vancouver Coastal at 44.7.

In terms of the Health Service Delivery Area, the Northern Interior, which encompasses PG-Quesnel-Burns Lake and the Robson Valley has the third-highest drug toxicity death rate at 54.2 trailing only the Northeast (66.9) and Vancouver (63.9).

Province-wide, the death toll for illicit overdoses stands at 498 this year and if the current pace continues, BC could reach 2,000 deaths this year, smashing last year’s record-high of 1,729.