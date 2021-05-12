Today is a milestone for BC’s vaccination rollout plan as over 50% of all eligible people in BC have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than one million doses of vaccines are arriving this month, while over 2.5 million people have registered to book an appointment since the Get Vaccinated registration system was launched on April 6th.

Later today (Wednesday), people 30+ across the province will be able to book their vaccine while text and email invitations will soon be sent out.

“I invite British Columbians to join together and help us reach the next vaccine milestone – 60% of people vaccinated,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

This comes as 600 cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, only 9 of which were identified in the North.

The North’s active case continues to drop, as it is now 130, a mark that is four fewer than Tuesday’s count.

Meanwhile, 11 people are in hospital in the region, four of whom are in ICU.

There are 5,887 active cases across the province while 423 individuals are currently hospitalized, 141 of whom are in ICU.

Anyone that is eligible for a vaccine and looking to register can do so by one of three ways:

24/7, online: https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

through a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Pacific time) at 1 833 838-2323, or

in person at the nearest Service BC location.

“B.C. has the vaccines, the clinics and the workers. Register. Get vaccinated. Speak with your friends and families. Help get them registered,” added Dix.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +9 (7,378)

Interior Health: +39 (11,529)

Fraser Health: +349 (79,790)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +150 (33,409)

Island Health: +8 (4,876)