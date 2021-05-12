The Fort St James RCMP is becoming increasingly concerned about the number of overdose cases in the community.

Police in the area has seen a recent increase in the number of calls for potential overdoses.

Emergency crews responded to numerous overdoses, most notably attending two calls for service in one day at the same house, sadly resulting in one death.

“That just goes to show that illicit drugs are in the community and are being used. Certainly, if you see anything like that in the community to call the police and if you see someone one or even yourself that might be overdosing please call 9-1-1,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a death that took place in Fort St James last week. As the investigation remains open, no additional information or cause of death is available at this time.

The identity of the deceased will not be made public.

Fort St James RCMP recommends drug-users follow these safety precautions: