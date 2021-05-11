It’s been a typical start to spring according to the Prince George Fire Centre.

Conditions around the northern capital are relatively stable, however, there are some dry pockets within the Peace Region.

Fire Information Officer, Forest Tower told MyNechakoValleyNow.com every blaze they’ve attended to so far has been human-caused.

“We have had 27 fires within the whole Prince George Fire Centre and those have all been human-caused. It’s pretty normal to have human-caused to be kind of the driver this early on, we are not see the thunderstorm activity develop, which can bring some of that dry-lightning.”

“The conditions we are seeing right now are pretty close to seasonal norms. We are getting some precipitation, which is sort of helpful with that green allowing some of that cured grass to not been as dry.”

Tower reminds residents to pay attention to where you are burning and to keep an eye on the weather conditions.

At the end of the day, it’s all up to Mother Nature as to how the summer portion of the wildfire season will go.

“So really, we are waiting to see how much precipitation we get for the rest of May and into June and then that will really set the tone for the rest of the fire season within the rest of the Prince George Fire Centre as well as the rest of the province as a whole,” added Tower.

For a list of bans and restrictions in our area, click here.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 or text *5555 on your cell phone.