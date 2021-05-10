The Independent Investigations Office of BC has determined a woman’s injury after a police incident in Burns Lake does not meet the threshold for serious harm.

On December 8, 2020, RCMP responded to a report of an impaired snowmobile operator.

Police located and arrested the operator without incident at a residence on the 4700 block Tchesinkut Road East.

While the RCMP waited at the snowmobile for a tow truck, a woman exited the residence and tried to interfere with the evidence associated with the alleged impairment.

She was later advised she was under arrest when a brief interaction occurred before being taken into custody.

According to the IIO, after being released from custody the woman attended a local hospital and was found to have an injury.

The Chief Civilian Director examined medical evidence.

The investigation is now closed.

with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff