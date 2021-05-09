A former broadcaster is looking to unseat incumbent Cariboo-Prince George Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

Audrey McKinnon was selected by the NDP to run in the riding during the next federal election.

Her platform centers around climate change and addressing the overdose crisis.

In an April interview with MyNechakoValleyNow.com, McKinnon vented her frustration towards Doherty.

“I think that Todd Doherty has promised a lot, met a lot of people, and has shaken a lot of hands saying all the right things but in parliament, he’s actively voted against the interests of people. We have not seen the action that we need on the opioid crisis or the climate crisis.”

“He also likes to advocate for mental health but he sat in parliament and voted against an act to enact PharmaCare. So, I don’t know how you can say that you are for improving mental health and quality of services for people when somebody may not be able to afford their ADHD medication.”

“We really need to be addressing those issues as well as making life more affordable for those in Cariboo-Prince George.”

Doherty is currently serving his second term.

McKinnon and her representatives will start campaigning once the green light is given.