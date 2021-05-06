It was a dream come true for Terrell Goldsmith of Fort Saint James.

He played in 14 games for the Prince Albert Raiders as an underage defenceman (15-year-old), scoring twice inside the Regina hub.

Goldsmith described his first career WHL goal to MyNechakoValleyNow.com against the arch-rival Saskatoon Blades.

“I remember Ozzy (Wiesblatt) skating up the wall, found some good ice, and passed it to me. I shot it and I thought it got deflected by one of our guys or someone else but it was pretty surreal and pretty awesome.”

The 15-year-old was pressed into duty with the Raiders following a season-ending injury to Montreal Canadiens top prospect Kaiden Guhle as well as the early departure of Nolan Allan who was called on to play for Canada at the World Under 18’s in Texas.

“It was a pretty lucky experience with guys getting injured and Allen heading to the U-18’s so I was pretty lucky with that and it was an awesome experience.”

“I was on spring break actually and quarantining in Vancouver for a week and then I got to quarantine in Regina again when I arrived. It was awesome when I got my new room, hung out with the boys, and have our post-game meals together.”

Masterpiece (noun): a work of outstanding artistry, skill, or workmanship. Also, Terrell Goldsmith’s first WHL goal!@PARaidersHockey | #SubwayWHLHub pic.twitter.com/IuF8N4ByQL — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 22, 2021

Goldsmith mentioned it was quite the thrill to play against a pair of 1st Round NHL Draft Picks who represented Canada at the World Juniors.

“I got to play against Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg Ice) that was pretty cool as he is a really good player who played in the World Juniors. Braeden Schenider is also an awesome defenceman, I got to play against him too. I look up to him a lot. He’s going to play for the New York Rangers one day.”

He admitted while the on-ice success is nice, getting complacent is something Goldsmith wants to avoid.

“As a young guy, you shouldn’t be satisfied with your first year. I need to keep working hard and be ready for next year. We have lots of defencemen here (in Prince Albert) and I just want to stay quick and get stronger.”

The Fort Saint James product predominantly played on a pairing with veteran blueliner Remy Aquilon.

Goldsmith was selected 15th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 Bantam Draft out of the Delta Hockey Academy.

Prince Albert finished its shortened season with a record of 9-11-3-1.