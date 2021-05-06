COVID-19 cases in the Prince George area have fallen significantly.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the region saw just 26 from April 26 to May 1.

This is down by 21 test positives from the previous week’s total of 47.

The area is now reporting between five to ten cases per 100,000 people a day.

Nine cases have been found in the Nechako region.

This number continues a recent plateau in the area; the Nechako has reported nine cases a week for three weeks.

Infections have begun to slow in the Northeast.

Peace River North has seen 61 cases, down from the previous reporting period’s total of 76.

Peace River South identified an additional 40, a drop of 26 cases.

Both areas continue to report over 20 new cases per 100,000 residents.

In Fort Nelson, 11 people have tested positive in two weeks.