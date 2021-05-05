Northern Health says the second outbreak reported at Prince Rupert’s Acropolis Manor last month is now over.

Five residents tested positive in the outbreak, the health authority says, and four have recovered.

One resident who tested positive has passed away.

There were no associated staff cases.

57 people eventually would become ill in the three-month-long initial outbreak declared in January.

16 of the 33 residents who became ill died, Northern Health says, roughly 49 percent of residents who received a positive test.