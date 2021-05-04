BC residents can expect an emergency alert message tomorrow (Wednesday).

At 1:55 pm, British Columbians using a mobile phone that’s connected to an LTE cellular network will be receiving an alert message being sent out as part of the national Alert Ready system.

It is part of a biannual test, which is designed to access the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify adjustments that could be necessary.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices.

This comes as the test scheduled last May was cancelled all across Canada due to the pandemic.

The test message will read: “This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”