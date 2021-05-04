Connexus Community Resources will continue to provide Meals on Wheels to seniors courtesy of a $5,000 donation from the Four Rivers Co-op.

It’s through their Community Support Fund.

“Connexus Riverside Place would like to thank Four Rivers Co-op for their donation to Meals on Wheels program that we run out of Riverside Place,” said Sandra Ferguson, Social Housing Manager with Connexus Community Resources. ”

“Without the support from organizations like Four Rivers Co-op these programs would not happen. We are serving up to 10 meals a day 5 days a week to the seniors in our community. The recipients of these meals have expressed their utmost appreciation for the meals as well as the awesome volunteers that deliver these meals every day.”

This funding will allow Connexus to continue providing nutritious meals to seniors, giving them an alternative to frozen meals or fast food.

“Connexus offers services that support many different individuals and groups in our community,” said Bud Pye, President of the Four Rivers Co-op Board of Directors. “Their support of seniors’ health is vital in helping ensure they’re eating well, as well as having that human contact which is just as important to their well-being. We are proud to be able to support this program.”