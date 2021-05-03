BC’s vaccine program is taking another step forward.

Residents 30 years of age and up are now able to join waitlists to receive a dose of AstraZeneca at participating pharmacies.

Previously, those only 40 and over were able to sign up for their shot at a local pharmacy.

Twelve pharmacies in Prince George are taking part in the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 program.

If you wish to register, click here.

Here is the list of pharmacies in Prince George participating in the vaccination program: