BC residents 30+ now able to signup for AstraZeneca shot at participating pharmacies
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
BC’s vaccine program is taking another step forward.
Residents 30 years of age and up are now able to join waitlists to receive a dose of AstraZeneca at participating pharmacies.
Previously, those only 40 and over were able to sign up for their shot at a local pharmacy.
Twelve pharmacies in Prince George are taking part in the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 program.
If you wish to register, click here.
Here is the list of pharmacies in Prince George participating in the vaccination program:
- Costco Pharmacy, 2555 Range Road
- Hart Drug Mart, 6707 Dagg Road
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 2155 Ferry Avenue
- London Drugs, Parkwood Place Mall
- Phoenix Pharmacy – 103-2155-10th Avenue
- Save-on-Foods, 3885 West Austin Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations in College Heights, Massey Drive, Spruceland Shopping Centre, and Madill Road
- Third Avenue Pharmacy, 1467 3rd Avenue
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy – 6565 Southridge Avenue