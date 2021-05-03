School District 91 has a new Manager of Transportation.

Brenda Rivett has accepted the new role.

She is a long-time Vanderhoof resident and attended school at Mapes Elementary and graduated from Nechako Valley Secondary School.

In the fall of 2000, Ms. Rivett joined SD91 and then in 2017 became the Transportation Coordinator for the Vanderhoof

region.

Rivett is an avid outdoors person she enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, and horseback riding.

Here are some Transportation Department Facts:

• The school district transports over 2,100 students every day.

• Our buses travel over 20,000 km each week.

• There are 31 bus routes in six communities.

• The school district employs over 55 regular and part-time drivers and 4 mechanics.

• The school district owns and operates a fleet of over 50 school buses.