COVID-19 cases in BC are starting to trend downwards, as 740 new cases were found across the province, 22 of which were in Northern Health.

The North’s active case count fell by 18 and now stands at 177 while 14 people are in hospital in the region, 6 of whom are in ICU.

There are 7,886 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 511 individuals are currently hospitalized, 174 of whom are in ICU.

There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, as the provincial death toll is now 1,581.

1,786,722 vaccine doses have been administered in BC, now, nearly 40% of eligible people in B.C. have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, the province has extended the eligibility to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and will be reaching out to registered residents aged 56+ via text starting today (Friday).

“Everyone in B.C. who is 18 years and older should register on the Get Vaccinated website or by calling 1 833 838-2323,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Registration is required only once, once you are registered you will be notified when you can book an appointment for the first and second dose of available vaccines.

Breakdown by region:

Northern Health +22 (7,162)

Interior Health +92 (10,969)

Vancouver Coastal +163 (31,864)

Fraser Health +431 (74,628)

Island Health +32 (4,665)