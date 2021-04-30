The first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region was Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (photo from Northern Health)

BC residents aged 50 and up that have registered for a vaccine on the get vaccinated website will soon be contacted to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Today, registered residents aged 56 and up (born in or before 1965) will be receiving a text notification prompting them to book an appointment.

On Sunday, the message will be sent to those aged 54+, then on Tuesday anyone aged 52+ will receive it, and on Thursday it will be sent to anyone aged 50 and up.

In order to receive the notification, people must be registered on the Get Vaccinated website.

Registration is available to all BC residents aged 18 and up, it can be done online, through a provincial call centre or in person at a Service BC location.

To register for yourself or a friend or family member, one must have their personal health number, postal code, first and last name, date of birth and email address or phone number that can receive texts.

People who do not have a personal health number can only register by phone or in person.

So far, 1.8 million BC residents have registered to get their shot, while nearly 670,000 have booked an appointment.