Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry announced more vaccines are coming to BC, as the United States will be sending doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

She notes that once these arrive, they will be integrated into BC’s vaccine rollout plan.

“We will be receiving much more vaccines in the coming weeks and this process will again be sped up, in the next month we expect to receive over one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” added Henry.

Not only will these new vaccines contribute to the age-based immunization program, but they will also help push the workforce program forward as well.

1,749,375 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC 90,296 of which are second doses.

This comes as the province saw 853 new cases of COVID-19, Northern Health accounted for 24 of them.

Northern Health now has 195 active cases, 18 people in hospital while 7 of whom are in ICU.

There are 7,996 active cases in the province, with 11,628 people under public health monitoring

Meanwhile, 503 people are battling the virus in the hospital while 178 people are in ICU.

Currently, there are 13 active healthcare outbreaks in BC as the outbreak at the Patient Care Unit in Prince Rupert’s Hospital was declared over.

One more person died in BC as the provincial death toll is now 1,577.

“No matter what program you are eligible for, everyone in B.C. who is 18 years and older should register either on the Get Vaccinated website or by calling 1 833 838-2323. We are expecting much more vaccine to arrive in the coming weeks,” added Henry.

Breakdown by region:

Northern Health +25 (7,140)

Interior Health +43 (10,877)

Vancouver Coastal +181 (31,701)

Fraser Health +574 (74,197)

Island Health +30 (4,633)