Update 2:40 pm:

Drive B.C. says traffic has started to flow on Highway 97 near Hixon, following a two-vehicle collision that left two people dead and another in hospital with serious injuries.

The highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic.

According to the Prince George RCMP, a head-on collision occurred between a car and a mid-sized sport utility vehicle this morning.

Mounties believe speed to be a factor in the crash.

As delays are expected due to congestion, drivers are told to slow down and watch for traffic control in the area.

Update: 12:30 pm

Two people have died and one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Hixon this morning (Thurs).

Emergency crews say a head-on collision between a car and a mid-size sport utility vehicle occurred just after 9:00.

According to RCMP, speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The highway remains closed in both directions and is not expected to re-open for a number of hours.

Update 10:21 AM

The Prince George RCMP and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 97, one mile north of Hixon.

A two-vehicle incident occurred just after 9:00 this morning (Thursday).

According to Drive BC, it occurred north of Colebank Road east.

The highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain that way for a number of hours.

Police say a detour is available at Widdis Road on the north side and Colebank Road on the south side, however, drivers are warned that it’s a rough stretch of road that is often slick with mud.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident has CLOSED the highway north of #HixonBC between #Quesnel and #princegeorgebc. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update and estimated time of opening at approximately 5 PM.



Original Story at 10:00 AM

The North District RCMP says a two-vehicle accident has shut down traffic on Highway 97 South in Hixon.

It happened just after 9:00 this morning (Thursday) and emergency crews are on the scene.

According to Drive BC, it occurred north of Colebank Road.

Motorists can expect delays.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of a vehicle incident north of Colebank road east in #HixonBC. Crews en route. Expect delays.

