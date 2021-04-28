BC continues to make moves in the provincial COVID-19 Immunization program, as 39.66% of all eligible BC residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, 84,434 doses of vaccines have been administered in the North as now all BC residents age 59+ can now book an appointment.

“Each week, more and more vaccine is arriving in our province, and with each person who gets their vaccine, we are all a little safer,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “anyone in B.C. who is 18 years and older is now eligible to register for their vaccine on the Get Vaccinated website – the first step for everyone.

Meanwhile, the province saw 841 new cases, 20 of which were from Northern Health.

There are now 8,009 active cases across the province, with 559 people in hospital, a record high for the province.

In the North, there are 197 active cases, a number that continues to decline as the region had 206 active yesterday (Tuesday).

There is also a record high amount of people battling the virus in ICU, with 171.

Five more people have passed away, as BC’s death toll is now 1,567.

Meanwhile, 118,057 people have recovered from the virus and 11,657 people are under public health monitoring

1,705,409 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 89,725 of which are second doses.

Breakdown by region:

Northern Health +20 (7,116)

Interior Health +74 (10,834)

Vancouver Coastal +171 (31,520)

Fraser Health +541 (73,623)

Island Health +35 (4,603)