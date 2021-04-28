The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a floatplane crash in Fraser Lake.

RCMP received a call on Sunday (April 25) around 7 p.m. after a small floatplane crashed on the West end of Fraser Lake.

According to police, several residents reported seeing an AME Piper PA-12 on floats crash after take off.

The pilot who was also the sole occupant was able to get out of the plane and was in the water when a resident with a boat was able to reach him and take him to shore.

The pilot was taken to the hospital and Search and Rescue was called to assist.

RCMP added there are no concerns regarding the criminality involved in the crash.

Enbridge, the Regional District, and the Ministry of Environment have been notified of a potential fuel spill.