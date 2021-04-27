E-Comm 9-1-1 has seen an influx of calls across the province since the new travel restrictions were announced by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

From now until the end of the May long weekend, BC is divided into three regions with the Northern and Interior Health Authorities sandwiched together.

Director of Communications, Jasmine Bradley told Vista Radio she can’t stress enough that these types of calls often take away from dealing with life-threatening situations.

“We really do need people to understand that anytime a lifeline on the 9-1-1 system or on the non-emergency line that doesn’t belong on either of those systems it is putting lives at risk and tying up resources for the wrong reason.”

Bradley mentioned E-Comm always sees a spike in calls every time health restrictions related to the pandemic are updated.

“We always tend to see an increase in 9-1-1 and non-emergency calls coming from people with questions. So, on Friday, when the travel restrictions were announced, we did see an influx of calls from people wanting information, having questions and not sure if it meant they could still go to certain communities.”

“The volume of these calls has definitely decreased but we are still seeing them come through. I heard from one of our call takers that they had just received another call from someone about the travel restrictions so it’s really important that we need the public’s help with this.”

She adds any health-related calls should be directed to 8-1-1 while most COVID-type inquires that need to be reported to police should be done on the non-emergency line.

E-Comm currently handles 99% of the province’s 9-1-1 call volume.