The North District Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Fort Nelson.

Just before 9 am on Saturday, the RCMP received a call to assist Emergency Health Services with a person who had been located injured inside a residence.

The 69-year old man did not survive his injuries.

Due to the circumstances, the residence was secured and the North District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and efforts are underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is still in its early stages.