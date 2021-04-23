Photo of COVISHIELD Vials provided by Government of Ontario

30% of BC’s eligible population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, that number is expected to double sometime next month.

This comes as nearly 1.7 million people have been vaccinated with one of the available vaccines, while nearly 80,000 doses have been administered in the North.

Over 90,000 British Columbians 60 years and older will soon receive invitations to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

This comes as now all BC residents aged 18+ can register to book a vaccine on the getvaccinated website.

Meanwhile, the province saw an additional 1,001 cases, 39 of which were found in the North.

There are now 8,842 active cases across the province with 224 in Northern Health.

The North’s hospitalizations have gone down slightly, as 20 people are in the hospital, 8 of whom are in ICU.

There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,554 deaths in BC.

Earlier today (Friday), BC’s Solicitor General announced a number of new travel restrictions scheduled to be in place until May 25th.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: +39 (6,967)

Interior: +93 (10,458)

Vancouver Coastal: +215 (10,762)

Fraser: +626 (70,916)

Island: +26 (4,458)