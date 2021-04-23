Police in Alberta are renewing calls once again about a historical plane crash with Prince George ties that occurred nearly four decades ago.

On April 29th, 1982, the Fox Creek RCMP was told a Cessna 185 plane had not returned from its flight and was believed to have crashed and the five people on board were missing.

It is believed the aircraft was traveling somewhere between Fox Creek and Prince George and the crash site is still unknown.

According to police, Ricky Allan Gascon, Larry Ernest Anderson, George Henry Maurer, Bevan Darryl Trottier, and Brian Lawrence Trottier have never been found.

The plane is a white Cessna 185 with orange trim and an engine number of 572811.

Police believed there was a fuel tank issue prior to taking off and that foul play was never suspected.

“After 39 years of him being missing, I still think about my husband Rick a lot—especially this time of year as the 39th year anniversary is coming on the 29th of April and we still have no idea of what happened that day so many years ago,” says Laural Gascon, widow of Rick Gascon.

“I hope with people in the backcountry hiking quadding, forestry, etc, that we will find the crash site in my life so that our children will have me here to help them through what is going to be a difficult time.”

“It is our hope that outdoor enthusiasts will keep an eye out for signs of this plane wreckage from 39 years ago,” says Cpl. James Deibert of Fox Creek RCMP, “and that somehow we might be able to bring closure for the families of these missing persons.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fox Creek RCMP at 780-622-3740 or your local police.