Highway 16 between East Bay Road and Lloyd Drive is currently operating with single-lane alternating traffic due to a landslide that has undercut a section of the highway.

The landslide occurred after water from the adjacent bank pooled underneath the road.

Crews have managed to redirect the water and repairs are now being made to the road, causing traffic to be shifted so crews can access the undercut location.

Currently, it is unknown when normal two-way traffic will resume, as Ministry geotechnical engineers, operations staff and maintenance crews are stabilizing and repairing the site.

Information will be updated on the DriveBC website.