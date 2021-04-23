Over 90,000 British Columbians 60 years and older will receive invitations to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

In addition, those aged 18+ are able to register starting at noon today (Friday).

To register, people need:

* their personal health number (found on their CareCard, or on the back of their driver’s license or BC Services Card);

* postal code;

* first and last names;

* date of birth; and

* an email address that is checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages.

In addition, the entire adult population of BC is now able to register through the Get Vaccinated system:

* 24/7, online: gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated;

* through a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Pacific Time), toll-free, at 1 833 838-2323; or

* in person at the nearest Service BC location.

As of yesterday (Thursday), more than 1.4 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose.

The fastest way to register is at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.