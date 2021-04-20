Latest COVID-19 school exposures in Northern Health
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Northern Health, resulting in multiple school exposures.
Prince George
Mackenzie
- Morfee Elementary School April 7-8
Vanderhoof
- Evelyn Dickson Elementary School on April 9
Chetwynd
- Chetwynd Secondary School April 12
Fort St John
- Energetic Learning Campus April 12-13
- Doctor Kearney Middle School April 12-13
- North Peace Secondary School April 12-13
Dawson Creek
- Tremblay Elementary School April 7-9
Hudson’s Hope
- Hudson’s Hope Elementary and Junior Secondary School April 12