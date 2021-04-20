COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Northern Health, resulting in multiple school exposures.

Prince George

  • PGSS April 7 and 12-16

Mackenzie

  • Morfee Elementary School  April 7-8

Vanderhoof

  • Evelyn Dickson Elementary School on April 9

Chetwynd

  • Chetwynd Secondary School  April 12

Fort St John

  • Energetic Learning Campus April 12-13
  • Doctor Kearney Middle School April 12-13
  • North Peace Secondary School  April 12-13

Dawson Creek

  • Tremblay Elementary School April 7-9

Hudson’s Hope

  • Hudson’s Hope Elementary and Junior Secondary School April 12