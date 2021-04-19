Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (courtesy of IIO)

An incident in Burns Lake has prompted an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Just after 12 pm on December 6th, the RCMP were called to a report of an impaired snowmobile operator.

Police located the snowmobile with two operators.

A man was arrested without incident before being transported to the detachment.

Meanwhile, an officer waited with the snowmobile for a tow truck when a woman attempted to remove an item from the vehicle.

According to police, the woman was told she’d be arrested and an altercation occurred before being taken into custody.

The woman was then transported to the police station.

After released from custody, the woman attended a local hospital where some injuries were discovered.

The police watchdog was notified of the incident on Thursday (April 15th).

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff