More than 1.8 million British Columbians will be invited to register for their COVID-19 vaccine in the week ahead as B.C.’s Get Vaccinated program moves forward.

A new schedule for age cohorts to register ensures people know when it is their turn.

Residents are being asked to wait until their age cohort is eligible to register:

* Monday, April 19 – Registration opens for people aged 40 and up

* Tuesday, April 20 – Registration opens for people aged 35 and up

* Wednesday, April 21 – Registration opens for people aged 30 and up

* Thursday, April 22 – Registration opens for people aged 25 and up

* Friday, April 23 – Registration opens for people aged 18 and up

To register, people need their personal health number(found on their CareCard or on the back of their driver’s licence or BC Services Card), their postal code, first and last name, date of birth and an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages.

People born in 1976 and earlier (45 and up), Indigenous peoples 18 and up, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable are already invited to register through B.C.’s new Get Vaccinated system in one of three ways:

Online

Through a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Pacific time) at 1 833 838-2323

n person at the nearest Service BC location

Registration is the first step.

Once registered, people will be contacted when it is their turn to book a vaccine appointment.

People over 63 have already been invited to book.

B.C.’s age-based program runs parallel to the pharmacy program for people age 55 and up.

Now, anyone over the age of 55 is eligible to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province.

Since the Get Vaccinated provincial registration and booking system started on April 6, more than 1.1 million British Columbians have registered and more than 400,000 have booked their shot.

As of April 17, 2021, more than 1.2 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose, with that number increasing every day.