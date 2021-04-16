BC Premier John Horgan is disappointed Canada will only be receiving half of the Moderna vaccines it was expected to get this month.

According to Ottawa, our country will be receiving 650,000 doses instead of the 1.2 million expected.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Horgan stated the reduced shipment throws a wrench into BC’s vaccination plan.

“We depend on that supply, it was primarily sourced for many northern communities because it was easier to manage than the Pfizer product. With respect to Johnson and Johnson, we hadn’t factored in into our plans in any way so we will await Health Canada’s recommendation.”

“With the Moderna disruptions, which I don’t want to overplay, but I want to make it clear we can only work with the material that we have at our disposal. If we have disruptions in our supply chains it has an impact all the way down the line into communities.”

However, an additional eight million doses of the Pfizer treatment is Canada-bound.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an additional 4 million doses will arrive in May along with an extra 2 million in both June and July.

Horgan added while this is positive news, it won’t provide an immediate impact.

“If they were coming tomorrow, I would say that’s fantastic but they are not. I am grateful to have the federal government updating Canadians regularly on their supply but our challenges are day to day and as we book appointments we don’t want to be cancelling those.”

“We need to know with more certainty about what are we getting next week rather than what are we getting at the end of the month or into May and June.”