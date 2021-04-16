A series of hearings into money laundering in BC is being hosted by the Cullen Commission this month and Opposition Leader Shirley Bond will be testifying next week.

While the BC Liberals were in power, Bond was a cabinet minister who oversaw several portfolios including:

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice

She along with the rest of her colleagues is looking forward to airing their side of the story.

“This is the opportunity for the government to provide its record in terms of what it accomplished and what it did. We provided all of the requested materials to the commission so I look forward to having the opportunity as will my colleagues on the actions our government took.”

“There are no restrictions related to cabinet confidence we waived that and all of the cabinet records were released. We look forward to the opportunity to provide our information.”

Other members from the previous Liberal government to be called include:

Christy Clark, Former Premier

Michael de Jong, Former Minister of Finance

Premier John Horgan launched the inquiry two years ago after four separate reviews found high levels of money laundering in the real estate market, casinos, and other sectors of the economy.

The Cullen Commission held a public meeting in Prince George in November of 2019.

Bond’s hearing is slated for Thursday.