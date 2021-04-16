LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Dan Hamhuis – April 15th, 2021
Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!
Dan Hamhuis while playing for the PG Cougars. (Photo supplied by PG Cougars)
This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.
Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars part-owner and retired NHL’er Dan Hamhuis.
During the episode, Hamhuis brought up a number of topics including:
- His message to Cougars players while in isolation
- The decision to keep all of the team’s employees on board during the pandemic
- Leaving the game with his health intact
- Future post-playing career goals
