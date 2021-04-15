It is another record-breaking day for COVID-19 in British Columbia.

B.C. Health Officials say active cases, hospitalizations and critical care cases have surpassed previous highs.

There are 10,052 active cases in B.C and of those, 409 are in hospital and 125 are in ICU, beating yesterday’s record-breaking total of 397.

These numbers come as the province reports 1,205 new cases today (Thursday), including 66 in Northern Health, where the total is 6687.

B.C. has now seen 116,075 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Three people have died over the past 24 hours, 1524 total.

16,217 people are under active monitoring as a result of identified exposure.

104,331 individuals have recovered.

On the vaccine front, 1,235,863 people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This is an increase of about 45,000 from yesterday — the highest one-day vaccination tally so far.