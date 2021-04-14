B.C. Health Officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high as the third wave continues.

According to the latest data from the province, 397 people are in hospital across the province and 120 are in intensive care.

Hospitalizations previously peaked at 381 in January, and the previous record for ICU numbers was 93 in mid-December.

In Northern Health, 24 people are in hospital, eight considered critical.

This comes as the province reported 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 114,870.

The Northern Health region reported an additional 26 cases — the region has reported a total of 6,621.

278 of the 9,821 active cases across B.C. are in Northern Health.

Meanwhile, six people have passed away from the virus, the death toll is now 1,521.

Doctor Bonnie Henry encourages everyone eligible for a vaccine to register to book an appointment.

“This not only protects you, but also provides greater protection to everyone around you,” she explained.

1,190,832 doses of vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,820 of which are second doses.

Everyone 55 and older is eligible to book a vaccine today (April 14).

The Astra Zeneca vaccine is available for anyone 55 and over through your local pharmacy.

People 64 and older and Indigenous peoples 18 and over, as well as individuals who have received a ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter, are being invited to book through the Get Vaccinated program.

Henry also voiced support for the recent decision to keep the AstraZeneca vaccine by Health Canada.

“We’ve been following this closely, and we await the recommendations from the National Advisory Council on Immunization to determine how to best use this vaccine going forward to further enhance our protection,” she said.

“Always using our layers of protection, combined with getting one of the safe and highly effective vaccines as soon as you are eligible, is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Let’s continue to do our part so we can all put COVID-19 behind us.”

16,304 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

A further 103,360 people who tested positive have recovered.

Breakdown:

+ 341 – Vancouver Coastal

+ 632 – Fraser

+ 64 – Island

+ 105 – Interior

+ 26 – Northern