BC’s COVID-19 case count took a slight dip after the province saw 873 new cases, with Northern Health accounting for 28 of the total new cases (0.3%).

According to the BCCDC, two more people passed away in the North as the region’s death toll has reached 132.

There are now 300 active cases in the North, dropping from yesterday’s (Monday) mark of 353.

Meanwhile, BC’s total case count has reached 113,702 while 337 people are in hospital 116 of whom are in ICU.

There are 9,756 active cases across the province.

“There are currently 5,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, of the total cases, 258 are active and the remaining people have recovered,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

This includes 3,627 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 65 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 1,529 cases of the P.1 variant.

102,268 people have recovered in BC and 1,148,993 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered province-wide.

Meanwhile, the State of Emergency has been extended until April 27th.

Breakdown by region:

Northern Health +28 (6,595)

Interior: +72 (9,666)

Vancouver Coastal: +218 (28,662)

Fraser: +512 (64,916)

Island: +43 (4,082)