Audrey McKinnon is seeking the NDP nomination for the Cariboo-Prince George riding in the next federal election.

Her platform centers around climate change and addressing the overdose crisis.

McKinnon isn’t exactly happy with our incumbent Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

“I think that Todd Doherty has promised a lot, met a lot of people, and has shaken a lot of hands saying all the right things but in parliament, he’s actively voted against the interests of people. We have not seen the action that we need on the opioid crisis or the climate crisis.”

“He also likes to advocate for mental health but he sat in parliament and voted against an act to enact PharmaCare. So, I don’t know how you can say that you are for improving mental health and quality of services for people when somebody may not be able to afford their ADHD medication.”

“We really need to be addressing those issues as well as making life more affordable for those in Cariboo-Prince George.”

McKinnon and her team are ready to start campaigning when the time comes.

“Everybody is sitting on the edge of their seats right now thinking this could happen sometime soon. We want to be in a position for that. I am seeking the nomination at this point and expecting a race in that as well. We expect to be passed that point once the writ drops.”