The College of New Caledonia (CNC) and UNBC will be receiving more funding allocated by the province to support Northern students in need of financial relief.

CNC will be receiving $312,000 while UNBC will get $441,500 to assist students who are experiencing an unexpected financial emergency that could impact their ability to complete school.

“This emergency financial assistance provides an important safety net for students to ensure they have the funds to focus on continuing their education,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

The non-repayable emergency assistance can be used to help with living expenses such as food, travel, portable computers and other supports for students who are returning to campuses for 2021-22.

Coastal Mountain College and Northern Lights College will also be receiving a share of the funding.

“We know that pursuing post-secondary education can be challenging and stressful at any time, and particularly during a pandemic,” added Kang, “That’s why we are taking steps to make sure students facing unexpected circumstances can access financial help.”

Students that are enrolled in either a public post-secondary school, Native Education College or Indigenous Institute can apply to access the funding.

Eligible students can apply through their school’s financial aid office or Indigenous student service centre.

Since March 2020, post-secondary institutions in Northern BC have received $1,283,500 to help ease the financial stress students face due to the pandemic.