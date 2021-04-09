B.C. liquor servers are receiving a boost in pay.

Their wage hike will now be in line with the general minimum wage of $15.20 an hour starting June 1st.

The move delivers on a commitment made in 2018 to bring an end to the liquor server wage.

It also marks reaching the goal of a 15-dollar an hour minimum wage, which was recommended by the Fair Wages Commission three years ago.

Nearly 300,000 workers will receive the hike.

Future increases to the minimum wage, starting next year, will be based on the rate of inflation.

According to the province, over 13% of all workers in BC. earn less than $15 an hour.

The minimum wage rates for live-in camp leaders and resident caretakers are also increasing:

* general minimum wage increases to $15.20 an hour from $14.60 an hour;

* liquor server minimum wage of $13.95 an hour is being replaced with the general minimum wage of $15.20 an hour;

* live-in camp leader minimum wage, per day, increases to $121.65 from $116.86; and

* resident caretaker minimum wage, per month, increases to $912.28, plus $36.56 per suite for those who manage nine to 60 residential suites and to $3,107.42 for 61 or more suites.