More seniors living in Prince George and Vanderhoof are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Now, residents that are 65 and older (born in or before 1956) can book an appointment with the Northern Health COVID-19 appointment call centre.

The call centre is available daily from 7 am to 7 pm, with contact information available on the Northern Health website.

PG residents will have their appointment booked at the Prince George Civic and Conference Centre, while Vanderhoof appointments will be held at the Vanderhoof Health Unit.

Yesterday(Wednesday), Dr.Bonnie Henry announced BC residents aged 70+ can book an appointment, however, NH schedules often differ from the provincial schedule.

All Northern Health residents are being urged to visit the Northern Health website for community-specific vaccination schedules before calling.