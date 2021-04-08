The welcomed addition of enhanced cell coverage along Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Prince George is being met with praise from Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS).

Issues surrounding a lack of transportation and full connectivity have been identified for many years by the organization.

The CSFS believes continuous coverage along the road is important for the safety of those who travel on it.

“I’m very pleased that full cellular coverage of this stretch of highway is finally happening,” said Director of Child &; Family Services, Mary Teegee.

“In addition to supporting the overall connectivity of the region, this commitment also represents a righting of a glaring barrier to safe travel for the people

that must use the Highway of Tears. This improved connectivity represents a literal lifeline.”

The Connecting British Columbia program and the Government of Canada’s Universal Broadband Fund will provide Rogers $4.5 million towards the $11.6-million cost of installing cellular infrastructure to provide cellular coverage.

Seventy percent of Highway 16 already has some coverage, the extended funding will provide 252 kilometers of new cellular coverage.

The project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.