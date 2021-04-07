997 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C. today (Wednesday) including just 18 in Northern Health.

B.C.’s overall total has reached 106,985 infections, including 8,728 active cases.

14,602 people are under public health monitoring as a result of exposure.

Of the active cases, 330 individuals are currently in hospital and 105 are in intensive care.

There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,491.

To date, 946,096 doses of vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,504 of which are second doses.

This is almost 20% of those who are eligible for a vaccine in B.C.

The Get Vaccinated online vaccine registration and booking system for B.C.’s age-based immunization program is open for everyone to register and then later book their vaccine appointment when eligible.

More than 305,000 people have registered so far.

People 70 and older, Indigenous peoples 18 and over, and individuals who have received their ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter may book appointments.

There are currently 3,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern.

Of the total cases, 266 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

BREAKDOWN:

+ 356 Vancouver Coastal Health

+ 465 Fraser Health

+ 67 Island Health

+ 91 Interior Health

+18 Northern Health