An Elder and accomplished artist from the Lheidli T’enneh will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during UNBC’s virtual convocation.

Marcel Gagnon, belongs to the Beaver Clan and, despite his own challenges with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, has been a tireless advocate for those who endure the symptoms of the disorder.

He has also worked as an addictions counselor, and with men in the corrections system for nearly two decades.

As an Elder, Gagnon continues to share knowledge and understanding surrounding his cultural teachings and was instrumental in bringing the Indigenous Court System to Prince George.

“It’s a great honour to be selected to receive this honorary doctorate. I accept and share this honour in the name of my dear mother Margaret Gagnon,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon also has four studio albums to his name, two of which received Juno award nominations.

Since 2018, he has served as UNBC’s Elder in Residence, where he regularly shares his many gifts and talents with students, faculty, and staff.

Gagnon will receive his Honorary Doctorate on June 25th.