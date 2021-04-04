A Bridge Lake man has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, police say.

100 Mile House pulled the man over near Lone Butte on Friday (April 2) afternoon after he was seen driving a vehicle pulling an uninsured trailer.

A loaded semi-automatic rifle with a prohibited magazine was found in the cab of the truck within reach of the driver.

The rifle was reportedly stored unsafely, police say, and there was also evidence of drug trafficking within the vehicle.

The 44-year-old, known to police, was arrested for prohibited driving and the vehicle was impounded.

Charges are being recommended to Crown Counsel for ‘a number’ of Criminal Code offenses.